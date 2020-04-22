Binarium Strategy: Pin Bar (Pinocchio)

Among the many binary options trading strategies, those based on graphical analysis without the use of complex indicators hold a special place. The "Buratino" strategy for the Binarium platform is one such example: its signal is generated directly on the price chart in the form of a characteristic candlestick pattern, the outline of which resembles the famous fairytale character with a long nose. The candlestick's body acts as the head, and the elongated shadow, directed in the direction of the current trend, becomes Buratino's nose. This simple and memorable visual metaphor makes the strategy accessible even to those new to technical analysis.

The main value of this pattern is that it signals a possible imminent trend reversal, allowing binary options traders to open a trade at the start of a new price movement. A simple rule applies: the longer the candlestick's shadow, the stronger the signal and the higher the likelihood of a trend reversal. On the Binarium platform, where the precise timing of a trade directly impacts the final result, such a clear and intuitive criterion becomes a significant advantage. In this article, we'll discuss the trading rules of the "Pinocchio" strategy, which can be applied immediately after reading.

What Is the Advantage of the Pinocchio Strategy?

This strategy is very popular among binary options traders, including clients of the Binarium broker. This is due to its simplicity and effectiveness, as a single candlestick on the chart determines the opportune moment to open a trade. Moreover, this candlestick pattern can often be observed on the chart, and in many cases, it provides a fairly accurate signal.

How to Use the Pinocchio Strategy on Binarium

Before you start trading using this strategy, select the candlestick chart type in the Binarium broker terminal.

The Pinocchio pattern itself consists of three candlesticks. As the example below shows, the signal to open a trade is formed at local highs and lows. The longer the shadow of one of the candlesticks, the higher the likelihood of a trend reversal. This is explained by the fact that current prices do not correspond to the direction of the prevailing movement.

When using this strategy on the Binarium platform, it is recommended to choose an expiration time of 15–30 minutes and not invest more than 2% of your deposit in a single trade. To increase trading efficiency, you can also use the additional funds provided by using promo codes to top up your account.

Conclusion

So, now you have a simple yet effective "Buratino" strategy for Binarium. Its main advantage is its clarity: the long "nose" of the candlestick serves as a clear trading signal that the market is likely to reverse direction soon. This pattern helps filter out false moves and open binary options trades at the most opportune moment, significantly increasing your chances of success.

The best way to master any method is through practice. Therefore, we recommend testing the "Buratino" strategy on a free Binarium demo account. This way, you can hone your skills risk-free, learn how to quickly find the desired chart pattern, and see for yourself the effectiveness of this binary options strategy. We wish you successful trading!

