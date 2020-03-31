    Registration
        Strategy for Pocket Option "Technical Lines"

        Among the existing types of trading on Pocket Option , trading using technical analysis tools is more popular among beginners than fundamental ones. This is due to the specifics of the latter. To trade binary options on Poketoption using fundamental analysis, you need to constantly monitor financial and other news, as well as navigate economic indicators. Working with technical tools is easier and more accessible. Moreover, most of them are built into the Pocket Option broker terminal by default.

        About the trend and rules for constructing technical lines

        To understand the essence of a trend, you need to take into account that the price of each financial asset is in constant motion. On the chart, this manifests itself in the form of candles that open in one direction or the other, depending on the levels of supply and demand. Based on the above, we can distinguish three types of trends (or three directions of price movement):

        • upward, in which demand exceeds supply;
        • downward, when there are more offers to sell than demand to buy;
        • sideways (flat), in which the volume of assets offered for sale is approximately comparable to the number of requests for it.

        The technical lines of indicators built into the Pocket Option broker terminal help determine the direction of the current trend. You can find these tools in the “Constructions” section.

        Tool Technical Lines

        On the chart, the trend is shown as two lines: support and resistance. The latter are built in accordance with the following rules:

        1. The support line is located below the price chart. To construct it, it is necessary to identify two minima and draw a straight line through these points. This line goes up. Therefore, the second minimum must be higher than the first.
        2. The resistance line is located above the price chart. To build it, it is enough to find two maxima and draw a straight line through them. This line is directed downwards. In this regard, the second point on the chart should be lower than the previous one.

        In order to set these technical lines, you need to go to the “Constructions” section in the Pocket Option broker’s terminal, select “Trend lines” and, moving the straight data along the chart, set them to the corresponding points.

        Overlaying Technical Lines

        How to trade binary options using technical lines in Pocket Option

        Before you start trading on Pocket Option using straight lines, you need to take into account that in an uptrend the main line is the support line, and in a downtrend it is the resistance line.

        Acting within the framework of the strategy under consideration, it is necessary to buy a Call option if the price has bounced off the support line and continues to move up.

        Call option

        Orders for Put options must be placed in the opposite situation. Transactions in this case are opened if, during a downward trend, the price chart bounces off the resistance line and continues to move down.

        Put option

        The expiration period in the examples considered should be equal to the period of formation of two candles. Moreover, you can trade within this strategy on any timeframe. The described system is suitable for any type of trading, including long-term.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH POCKET OPTION

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        tirant
        tirant
        Так это обычная трендовая торговля.
        Трейдер БО, а вы хотите здесь что-то новое найти?
        25 October 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Так это обычная трендовая торговля.
        Трейдер БО, Не совсем, хотя очень похоже.
        16 October 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Так это обычная трендовая торговля.
        Трейдер БО, Ну да, вы правы. Обычная трендовая торговля.
        13 October 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Так это обычная трендовая торговля.
        12 October 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Очень простая и при этом интересная стратегия, интересно нужны ли для нее дополнительные инстурменты?
        Руслан, нет, зачем? Дополнительные индюки как в случае с сигнальными индюками здесь не нужны, так что можете спокойно использовать ее с коробки)
        10 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Очень простая и при этом интересная стратегия, интересно нужны ли для нее дополнительные инстурменты?
        10 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Я бы сюда еще книгу Джека Швангера по тех. анализу вставил там и про технические линии и про виды трендов, боковики и вообще понимание рынка как такового
        Алексей Ветров, а не подскажите, где можно найти эту книгу?
        10 February 2023
        Answer
        Алексей Ветров
        Алексей Ветров
        Я бы сюда еще книгу Джека Швангера по тех. анализу вставил там и про технические линии и про виды трендов, боковики и вообще понимание рынка как такового
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        Тренд
        Тренд
        Вот это то что надо. Все эти индикаторы не то, а тез анализ реально работает, особенно если есть опыт в торговле
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        Зверь
        Вот это то что надо. Все эти индикаторы не то, а тез анализ реально работает, особенно если есть опыт в торговле
        не могу не согласиться, т.к. предпочитаю тоже технический и фундаментал
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        Галина Петрова
        Галина Петрова
        Раз тут такие стратегии, то видимо это отличная возможность начать изучать тех анализ, спасибо)
        31 March 2020
        Answer
