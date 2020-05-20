Binarium Strategy: Trading Within a Price Channel

One of the challenges in binary options trading is chaotic price movements and market noise. These can be confusing for both beginners and experienced traders. The "Trading Inside a Price Channel" strategy for Binarium helps overcome this problem. This trading method is based on a simple observation: an asset's price often moves within a specific range, delimited by parallel support and resistance lines . Such chart channels can serve as a reliable "roadmap," allowing you to more accurately identify reversal points and open trades with a high probability of success.

In this review, we'll explore how to apply the classic channel strategy on the Binarium trading platform , how to correctly construct price channels, and how to determine optimal times to open trades based on rebounds from their boundaries. You can test the effectiveness of this strategy on a Binarium demo account and then apply it to live binary options trading.

What is the advantage of the “Trading inside the price channel” strategy?

The main advantage of this strategy is its clarity and simplicity. You don't need to use complex indicators to determine the right moment to enter a trade. The price channel itself serves as a ready-made diagram of the asset's movement, with its boundaries serving as clear entry points. This gives traders an understanding of where the price is most likely to rebound, allowing them to enter the market with greater accuracy and a predetermined level of risk. This systematic approach reduces guesswork and stress.

Trading within a price channel clearly demonstrates that binary options trading isn't a game of roulette, but rather working according to predetermined rules. That's why we're sharing this time-tested technique with you.

How to Apply the "Trading Inside the Price Channel" Strategy on Binarium

To trade using a channel strategy, you need to select assets that are not trending . Euro crosses are usually best for this purpose, especially when the European business centers of Frankfurt and London are closed. Once you've decided on these, you need to identify the high and low price values ​​on the Binarium trading terminal chart and draw straight lines through these points to create a horizontal channel.

Next, you need to analyze price behavior. If quotes approach the upper boundary of the channel, you should open a buy put option. Otherwise, when quotes reach the lower boundary, you should buy a call option.

However, when trading using this system, keep in mind that the price chart may either fall short of the upper boundary or cross the channel you've drawn. This situation isn't critical. If trading outside of the trading session, asset prices will revert back to the channel. If necessary, you can wait until the price rebounds to its previous levels before opening a trade.

This strategy is recommended for trading options with a 15-minute expiration on a 5-minute chart. The maximum investment per trade should not exceed 2% of the deposit.

Conclusion

With the "Trading Inside the Price Channel" strategy for Binarium, binary options traders gain a better understanding of market structure. They gain a clear algorithm for searching for trades, based not on guesswork, but on the logic of price movements. It's important to remember that the key to consistent results lies in discipline and consistent practice. So don't delay: open a demo account on the Binarium platform and start practicing binary options trading without the risk of financial loss, turning theory into real-world experience.

