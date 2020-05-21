Binarium Strategy: Trend Trading

The "Trend Trading" strategy for the Binarium broker is one of the most reliable approaches in binary options, and it's recommended by most experienced traders to start with. As we know, the price of any asset moves in a specific direction most of the time. Therefore, a trader should not try to anticipate a market reversal, but rather learn to open trades in the direction of the current trend. The strategy we'll discuss in this review is built on this principle and is adapted to the trading conditions on the Binarium platform.

Anyone who reads to the end will learn how to correctly determine the trend direction, when to open Call and Put options, and what signals to look for when entering a trade. Nothing extraneous — just concrete rules that you can test right now on a Binarium demo account without risking real funds. If you want to ditch chaotic trades and move on to systematic trading, this binary options strategy is an excellent starting point.

What Is the Advantage of the Trend Trading Strategy?

The main advantage of this strategy is that it is based on the logic of the market itself. A trend is a directional price movement driven by real supply and demand. When a binary options trader opens a trade in the direction of a trend, they are acting in concert with the majority of market participants, significantly increasing the likelihood of a correct forecast. This is why trend trading is considered one of the most stable approaches for both beginners and experienced traders on the Binarium platform.

The second key advantage is simplicity. The strategy is based on clear signals that are easy to read on a chart without complex technical analysis. A novice trader can master its basic rules in literally one evening and then test them on a Binarium demo account. This approach instills trading discipline from the very beginning: you act systematically, not intuitively, and over time, you begin to see recurring patterns that generate consistent results.

How to Trade with the Trend Trading System on Binarium

Before opening trades using this system, it's necessary to determine the trend direction. To do this, in the Binarium broker terminal, draw a straight line through the global lows and highs of the asset being analyzed. This line's direction will indicate the trend's direction. The figure below shows that the trend is upward.

Then determine the local maximum or minimum depending on the trend direction. In our example, we need to find the local maximum.

When applying this strategy for Binarium, you should open a trade after the price breaks through a local maximum, which will indicate a resumption of the trend movement in the previous direction.

The image above shows how effective this strategy is. After breaking through the local high, the price continued to move higher.

A 15-minute expiration is recommended for this trading strategy. The risk per trade should not exceed 2 percent of the deposit. You can also use a promo code when depositing funds.

Conclusion

Every binary options trader should start by learning about trend-following trading. The Binarium strategy we've analyzed once again proves that a systematic approach is accessible to everyone. You've received clear rules for identifying trends, specific trading signals for entering a trade, and an understanding of how to apply this knowledge in practice.

The next step is yours. Open a demo account with the binary options broker Binarium and practice this technique on real charts without risking your own funds. The platform provides all the necessary tools so you can practice in conditions as close to real trading as possible. Once you're satisfied with the results on the demo account, switch to a live account.

