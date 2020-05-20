Binarium Strategy: "Trading Gold on the News"

Gold is one of the most predictable assets during important economic news releases. It's at these moments that the market provides clear trading signals that experienced traders use to profit. If you're trading binary options and haven't yet started trading gold on news releases, you're missing out on one of the most straightforward and stable ways to make money.

In this article, we'll explore a specific gold trading strategy (GOLD) on the Binarium binary options platform, based on market reactions to key macroeconomic events, with a step-by-step action plan you can apply during your next trading session.

This strategy is suitable for both beginners and those with some trading experience who want to systematize their approach. Read on, and by the end of this article, you'll have a ready-made trading plan that you can test today.

Gold Trading Basics: What You Need to Know Before You Start

Binary options traders typically actively trade gold. And there are good reasons for this. This metal exhibits stable volatility and a predictable response to macroeconomic events. Gold prices are influenced by several key factors: US inflation data, Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, the DXY dollar index, and global geopolitical tensions. Understanding these drivers allows traders to predict price movement in advance and open trades with a high probability of profit.

Before you start trading, it is important to understand a few principles:

The price of gold traditionally rises during periods of economic instability and falls when the US dollar strengthens; The strongest and most predictable price movements occur at the time of the release of key statistics: inflation data (CPI), employment reports (NFP) and Fed meetings; When trading binary options on news, you should choose a short expiration time of 5 to 15 minutes, as this is when the market shows the sharpest and most directional movements.

The Binarium platform has all the necessary settings for working with this asset, making it convenient for implementing this strategy.

Turn-Based Strategy "Golden Impulse"

The principle behind this strategy is simple: the market forms expectations about the data releases in advance, and when the actual figures deviate from the forecast, the gold price moves sharply in the predictable direction. Your task is to correctly identify the entry point and open a trade in the desired direction before the momentum fades.

Step 1 – Prepare for trading. The day before the trading session, open the economic calendar on our website and look for important events that impact gold. These include the Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, National Employment Report (NFP), the Federal Reserve's rate decision, and the Federal Reserve Chairman's speech. Note the exact release time of each event and log into the Binarium platform in advance to be ready to open a trade.

Step 2 – Analyze the forecast and previous reading. Before a news release, study two indicators: the forecast and the previous index reading. If inflation data comes in higher than expected, gold tends to rise, as expectations for higher prices increase. If inflation data is lower than expected or employment figures are weaker than expected, gold also tends to rise amid a weaker dollar. Conversely, strong US economic data strengthens the dollar and puts downward pressure on gold prices.

Step 3 – Enter the trade. Don't open a trade before the news release. Wait for the data to be released and for the market to react within 1-2 minutes. This will allow you to confirm the direction of the move and avoid false signals. Once the direction is confirmed, open a CALL (upward) or PUT (downward) option on GOLD on the Binarium platform with an expiration time of 5 to 10 minutes.

Step 4 – Capital Management. Allocate no more than 3-5% of your total deposit per trade. This rule will allow you to preserve your capital in the event of an unsuccessful trade and continue trading without significant losses. Don't try to recoup losses by increasing your bet size using the Martingale system: disciplined capital management is the foundation of long-term trading success.

Step 5 – Analyze Results. After closing each trade, record its results in your trader's journal: what news was released, what the forecast and actual value were, what direction you opened the trade, and what the outcome was. Regularly analyzing your trades helps you identify errors, improve the accuracy of your entries, and gradually increase the percentage of profitable trades.

Why Binarium Is the Optimal Platform for This Strategy

To successfully trade using the Golden Impulse strategy, your broker's trading platform should have several key features: fast trade execution, availability of the GOLD asset, flexible expiration time settings, and a user-friendly interface. The Binarium terminal fully meets all these requirements. The platform ensures instant trade execution, which is critical when trading news, when every second counts. The GOLD asset is available at any time, and expiration settings allow you to choose intervals from 5 minutes to several hours, giving traders complete control over their trades in accordance with their chosen strategy.

Beyond its technical capabilities, the Binarium broker offers comfortable conditions for all traders. A minimum deposit of $10 is accessible to everyone, and a minimum bet of $1 allows beginners to explore this strategy without the risk of losing a significant amount at the start. Furthermore, the platform offers a demo account that can be used to practice all stages of the Golden Impulse strategy without investing real funds. This makes Binarium an optimal choice for both beginners and professionals who value reliability and ease of use.

Conclusion

Thus, the gold news trading strategy with the binary options broker Binarium can be considered one of the most straightforward and accessible ways to make money. Gold generally reacts quite predictably to key economic events, which are easily tracked using the economic calendar. This allows binary options traders to prepare for a trade in advance. Furthermore, the Binarium platform offers everything necessary for implementing this strategy.

Start with a demo account and practice each step of the strategy. Only after you've verified its effectiveness without risking your real capital, proceed to trading on a live account, adhering to capital management rules. Register on the Binarium platform now and take the first step toward informed gold trading.

Also, for successful trading, additional funds, which can be obtained using promo codes for account replenishment, will not be superfluous.

