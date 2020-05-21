Binarium Strategy: Three Candles

If you're just starting to trade binary options and want to master a working method without learning complex technical analysis, the "Three Candles" strategy for Binarium is an excellent choice. This candlestick pattern is based on one of the simplest yet most reliable principles of chart reading: three consecutive candles in the same direction signal the strength of the current movement and provide a clear guideline for opening an option. No additional indicators or complex calculations are required — just a chart and your understanding of price momentum.

In this review, we'll explore the "Three Candles" strategy in detail: from visual pattern recognition on the Binarium chart to specific rules for opening trades, choosing expiration times, and managing capital. You'll receive trading rules you can apply immediately after reading, first on a demo account to validate the strategy's logic and gain confidence, and then transfer them to live trading. These simple and straightforward strategies are the starting point for systematic binary options trading.

Content:

What Is the Advantage of the Three Candles Strategy?

The main advantage of the "Three Candles" strategy is its simplicity. To use this pattern in binary options trading, you don't need to understand complex indicators, study wave analysis, or spend hours staring at a chart. Simply learn to recognize three consecutive candles of the same color and understand that they signal a directional price movement. This simplicity makes this strategy an ideal choice for beginners who are just starting to trade on the Binarium platform and want to follow a clear system from the start, rather than trading at random.

Another advantage is the strategy's versatility. The "Three Candles" pattern works on various assets and timeframes, giving traders flexibility in choosing trading instruments. At the same time, trading signals remain clear and easy to read on the Binarium chart without any additional preparation. This allows beginners to quickly gain the trading experience necessary to move on to real trading.

How to Trade Using the Three Candles System on Binarium

Before trading this strategy, you need to find a candlestick on the Binarium trading terminal chart whose High or Low is the maximum or minimum of the most recent price impulse, respectively. The next candlestick should close higher or lower than the previous one, depending on the direction of the new price movement. The last candlestick of the pattern serves as a confirmation signal for the trend direction.

According to the "Three Candles" strategy for Binarium, a trade should be opened after a reversal in the direction of a growing trend, at the opening of the final, third candlestick of the pattern. A trade should not be opened if the first two candlesticks have small bodies or if the second candlestick is significantly larger than the first.

This strategy requires an expiration time equal to the formation period of one candlestick. It is recommended to invest no more than 2 percent of your deposit per trade.

Conclusion

The "Three Candles" strategy for Binarium once again proves that a successful start in binary options trading doesn't require complex tools or years of experience; a simple, logical pattern and the discipline to apply it are sufficient. You've gained a complete understanding of how to recognize this candlestick pattern on a chart, determine trade entry points, choose an expiration date, and manage your capital wisely.

The next step is entirely up to you. Open a demo account on Binarium, find your first signal for this binary options strategy, and test its performance in real market conditions without risking your own funds. Practicing on a demo account will help you build the confidence needed to move on to a live account.

OPEN AN ACCOUNT AT BINARIUM

Having trouble understanding how this strategy or indicator works? Let us know in the comments below, and subscribe to our WinOptionCrypto YouTube channel, where we'll be sure to answer all your questions in a video.

See Also: