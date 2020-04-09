    Registration
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Pocket Option broker
        /
        Copying trades from the Pocket Option broker

        Pocket Option - copying trades

        Binary options broker Pocket Option is trying to expand useful services on its binary options trading platform so that every trader can find something suitable for themselves. And one of these services is social trading and copying of transactions.

        Copying trades is suitable for any traders, including beginners, as it does not require knowledge or experience and allows you to make a profit at an early stage of training.

        How does the trade copying service work at the binary options broker Pocket Option?

        There are many traders from different countries on the PocketOption trading platform. Some are just starting to learn trading, while others have experience and are already making money using options.

        If a trader wants to earn additional income, he can start allowing other traders to copy his trades, receiving commissions.

        This is what other traders' trades look like on the chart:

        Social trading

        How to view transactions and statistics of other traders at the binary options broker Pocket Option?

        To start copying transactions of successful traders trading on PocketOption, in the terminal you need to go to the “Social Trading” tab in the right side menu:

        Social trading tab

        In the window that opens, you can see the best transactions made by other traders at the moment.

        In this window you can also:

        • View the list of the best traders in 24 hours.
        • Use the search for traders.
        • View the list of traders copied and copying you.
        • View the list of traders you are watching and watching.
        • Change copy settings.

        You can view the statistics of any trader by selecting him from the list:

        Trading profile

        Here you can see statistics for today and yesterday, as well as for all time. In addition, you can see:

        • What percentage of trades is profitable for this trader.
        • Total number of transactions.
        • Trade turnover.
        • Profit.
        • Maximum and minimum bet amount.

        Also, before you start copying any traders, you can watch them by adding them to your watchlist:

        Adding a trader to your watchlist

        This will provide an opportunity to evaluate their trading before copying trades. The trades of these traders will additionally appear on the chart in the future.

        How to copy trades of other traders from the binary options broker Pocket Option?

        After studying and observing traders on the PocketOption platform, you can start copying trades. To do this, you need to select the one you like and click on the “Copy bids” button:

        Copying bets

        After clicking the button, the copy settings menu will open:

        Copy Settings

        Here you can configure copy settings, which are divided into:

        • Percentage of trades copied.
        • Stop balance, reaching which copying will be stopped.
        • Minimum amount for copying.
        • Maximum amount to copy.

        After setting the settings, just click on the “Confirm” button.

        Please note that it is best to choose traders with the maximum percentage of winning trades. In our example, the trader has a percentage of positive trades of 75%:

        Percentage of profitable trades

        I would also like to say that when trading binary options using the Pocket Option application for mobile devices, all this functionality is preserved.

        Pros and cons of copying trades from the binary options broker Pocket Option

        The advantages include the fact that this option for making a profit is completely passive and is suitable for beginners as initial practice in trading. You can make transactions yourself for smaller amounts, and leave the rest of the account for copying.

        For experienced traders, this opportunity provides another way to earn income, since providing transactions for copying is paid for by commissions, which are accrued to the trader’s account.

        The disadvantages include the fact that for beginners, copying transactions will not bring any practical experience in trading, which means that independent trading will most likely not generate income.

        Also, another problem is that any successful trader can either leave the market at any time or simply prohibit copying his transactions. And of course, no one is insured against the loss of the entire deposit.

        Conclusion

        As you can see, it’s not at all difficult to start copying trades from the binary options broker Pocket Option. All you need to do is watch the traders and evaluate their capabilities.

        However, do not forget that this type of earnings does not provide any experience in trading and does not entail profitable independent trading. To learn how to earn a stable income from trading in financial markets, you will need to spend a lot of time and effort on training and gaining knowledge. But as an additional option for earning money, copying trades is ideal.

        Open an account with PocketOption

        PO

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Руслан
        Руслан
        Копирование может быть интересно только с точки зрение того, как не стоит делать) Лучше учиться торговать самому)
        Option Bull, не согласен, лично мне как новичку было полезно пробовать учиться торговать копируя чужие сделки. Я таким образом смог лучше понять принципы торговли прежде чем начал торговать самостоятельно.
        15 November 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Копирование может быть интересно только с точки зрение того, как не стоит делать) Лучше учиться торговать самому)
        14 November 2022
        Answer
        Давид
        Давид
        По моему, чтобы получать стабильный доход в трейдинге нужно потратить много времени и усилий, но все же, главное - желание учиться новому, а "Время и труд - все перетрут"
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        lenya
        Копирование работает хорошо, но жадничать тоже не стоит, и большие суммы не ставить на трейдунов других)
        19 August 2020
        Answer
        mix
        чтобы подобрать, надо потратить время, поискать, а еще лучше попробовать их на мини суммы
        15 August 2020
        Answer
        Robot
        Robot
        мне не везло, все время попадал на каких-то сливаторов))
        10 August 2020
        Answer
        Тренд
        Тренд
        есть чуваки которые реально торгуют прям очень прибыльно, по 15 сделок подряд в плюс)) вот таких и надо искать
        но таких очень мало, и фиг найдешь еще
        но они есть точно, я просто помню такого, штук 20 сделок и всего 3 убыточные при чем это все подряд)
        07 August 2020
        Answer
        pussy
        есть чуваки которые реально торгуют прям очень прибыльно, по 15 сделок подряд в плюс)) вот таких и надо искать
        но таких очень мало, и фиг найдешь еще
        04 August 2020
        Answer
        Леша Свик
        заработаал 50 баксов копированием, попробую увеличить лимиты теперь, посмотрим как выйдет, но советую тщательно выбирать трейдеров, так как там много тех кому просто везет и поэтому сделки норм получаются, а на долгой дистанции они сливают
        16 July 2020
        Answer
        Тренд
        Тренд
        есть чуваки которые реально торгуют прям очень прибыльно, по 15 сделок подряд в плюс)) вот таких и надо искать
        24 June 2020
        Answer
        Веталь
        Веталь
        Главное выставлять параметры верные, чтобы не было просадки и минусов больших, а то там можно за одну сделку просадить все с копированием
        06 June 2020
        Answer
        Максим Дегтярев
        а мне стремно вот так доверить бабки...
        15 May 2020
        Answer
        Каменский
        Копирование классно работает, но найти трейдера который реально стабильный тяжело, они то не дают свои сигналы, то пропадают просто
        24 April 2020
        Answer
        Алексей Алексеев
        Алексей Алексеев
        Копировал сделки, когда начинал изучать торговлю опционами. У покет оптион это реализовано удобно, так что если выбрать хорошего трейдера, то прибыль будет. но не стоит думать что это будет вечный источник дохода. каждый может слиться или просто перестать торговать и сигналов не будет)
        09 April 2020
        Answer
        Ильяс
        Ильяс
        Не знал что это так работает легко, даже стало интересно попробовать, выделю 100 баксиков на это дело с понедельника))
        09 April 2020
        Answer
        Роман
        как раз 3 дня назад начал копировать сделки пары трейдеров, пока в плюсе, 64 бакса заработал)))
        09 April 2020
        Answer
