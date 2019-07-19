Programs and indicators for binary options

The best indicators for binary options 2023 – where to download the TOP for free?

Binary options indicators are an effective and convenient tool that helps a trader find the optimal moment to enter the market and make a profitable transaction. Such programs are selected and downloaded taking into account a specific approach to trading. That is, each binary options strategy must correspond to one reliable indicator (or several). Based on long observations of the chart and the results of indicator signals, the TOP of the best indicators for binary options in 2023 is compiled, most of which can be downloaded for free on our website. We try to regularly add new indicators, some of which may be paid, but are already more profitable.

In particular, when trading a reversal, instruments are used that signal the moment when the trend begins to move in the opposite direction. Such indicators are called reversal indicators. And if the signal is issued several candles ahead, then such indicators are usually called predictive; they are usually based on price patterns in the past. The most popular ones for downloading are those that do not redraw their signals and give the most accurate forecasts. These are so-called indicators without redrawing.

Using such opportunities, it is easier for a trader to analyze the market and make money on digital contracts. All accurate indicators are built on the basis of special mathematical formulas that take into account the development of certain situations. This is why you cannot always use the same technical analysis tools for different market situations. However, such “specialization” helps to adapt strategies to almost any conditions, including highly volatile assets whose rates change rapidly.

All strategies and indicators on the site are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a call to action. You must make all decisions yourself and take into account all possible risks.

How to use indicators

Even if you take the 10 best binary options indicators, in a certain situation these tools can bring losses. The reason is the volatility of the market. In situations where strong news comes out, high volatility occurs. As a result, most signals will be false. But basically, traders recommend downloading 5-6 accurate indicators that are suitable for working with binary options. In moments of high volatility, it is important to correctly determine the trend; trend indicators are used for this.

Speculators use these tools to determine when to enter a trade. The signal that appears indicates in which direction the price will move. Based on this, the type of contract to buy is determined: up (CALL) or down (PUT). However, it is possible to trade binary options without indicators. This is, in particular, possible within the framework of a news trading strategy. With this approach, the user works not according to signals, but according to events, determining the strength and nature of the influence of the latter on a specific asset.

Regardless of the chosen tactics, the trader independently determines whether to open a deal or not. Even if you download the best indicator, it can give a false signal, which is why buying a contract will cause losses. Therefore, before starting to work with any program, it is recommended to study the technical specifications, descriptions and settings tips. This will allow you to understand whether the selected indicator is suitable for a specific strategy.

Despite the fact that developers have created a large number of similar programs, the choice of the latter is simplified due to the fact that each technical tool belongs to one of the following groups:

Trending . These are relatively accurate indicators that show the current direction of the exchange rate. Volumetric . They are used to analyze the amount of money invested by investors in a single asset. Thanks to this, it is possible to assess the activity of speculators and, as a result, understand how much support a security (currency, etc.) has. Custom . These are basically free indicators that periodically appear on the Internet.

To avoid losses, it is recommended not to buy actively advertised programs that are promoted by imposition. This is especially true for beginners. You can also make money using free indicators created several decades ago (moving averages, MACD and others).

The best trader assistants

When choosing the TOP 10 best indicators for trading binary options, you need to understand for yourself: these developments are used as a tool to help the trader. You can't always rely on signals.

Despite the wide variety of such assistants, experienced speculators claim that there are separate and accurate indicators for binary options. Most of these developments are built into the MetaTrader 4 terminal by default. Therefore, there is no need to waste time downloading indicators.

Stochastic is suitable for reversal trading. The effectiveness of Stochastic in such conditions is due to several reasons:

determines overbought or oversold zones (that is, it indicates that the price of an asset is too high or low, so we should expect a reversal in the rate);

signals a trend reversal (this situation is considered successful for high earnings);

identifies divergences that confirm the original signal.

Stochastic is recommended to be used in combination with divergences. If both give the same readings, then such a signal is considered very strong. By trading in the indicated direction, the trader is highly likely to make a profit.

CCI (Commodity Channel Index) is another non-redraw indicator that is effective in trading digital contracts. The mathematical formula underlying it is based on the principle of cyclicity. That is, the algorithm has a built-in belief that high prices are replaced by low prices, and vice versa. CCI displays overbought and oversold zones on the chart. When the line passes through the indicated levels, this signals an imminent trend reversal.

For ease of use, CCI supports 2 display types:

in the form of a line graph; in the form of a histogram.

The best indicator is also considered to be a tool that determines support and resistance zones. Upon reaching any of the indicated zones, the rate movement may stop, since traders at this moment begin to either actively buy or sell the asset. Often the course, upon reaching the indicated lines, bounces in the opposite direction. A break through a support or resistance zone may indicate the formation of a new trend.

Strategies based on auto-Fibonacci levels are considered profitable. They automatically plot retracement levels on the chart, changing them based on updated lows and highs, the selected time frame, and other parameters. But Fibonacci levels cannot be used separately. This technique is designed to help the trader, but it is recommended to check the signals from this method using additional tools.

Many speculators use several similar developments at the same time. In particular, a strategy based on the trend line indicator, CCI, Stochastic and Crossline gives good results. The first shows a likely price rebound, and the latter confirm or refute this signal.

The combination of MACD and Divergence demonstrates 70% accuracy. Both signal the beginning of a trend reversal, which opens up many opportunities for profit. This combination demonstrates the greatest efficiency on the M15-H1 time frame.

The level trading strategy is usually based on Crossline, which is recommended to be used simultaneously on several charts (at different time intervals). This free indicator is highly effective when trading binary options. This development is displayed in the terminal in the form of horizontal and trend lines and a panel that shows all currently traded currency pairs. Crossline is capable of simultaneously tracking up to 200 user-drawn levels.

Ozymandias is used to determine the direction of trends. The instrument is displayed as three lines, which, depending on the color, indicate the type of trend (“bullish” in blue and “bearish” in red). Ozymandias takes into account results calculated from the highs and lows of previous candles, the moving average, overbought and oversold zones. That is, the signals from this indicator are very strong.

RSI is considered an effective tool for novice traders. This tool has simple and intuitive functionality. RSI, which is also displayed as a line or a histogram, draws certain patterns on the chart, the breakdown of which signals a change in trend.

If you need a program that minimizes the trader’s participation in working with binary options, then it is recommended to download the Fourier Extrapolator indicator for free. It is based on Fourier transforms. Fourier Extrapolator predicts exchange rate movements based on past quotes. In this case, the principle of cyclicity is also used. The convenience of Fourier Extrapolator is that you can set any timeframe.

It is important to note that the above developments are not a universal assistant capable of predicting market behavior in most cases. It is also important to filter the received signals using additional tools and conduct your own market analysis.